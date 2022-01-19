CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
The Hunt: Understanding the Texas synagogue hostage incident

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 6:49 PM

Malik Faisal Akram, a British man who was killed while holding several people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains how it unfolded.

The Hunt: Jan. 19, 2022 (J.J. Green)

