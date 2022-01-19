The Hunt: Understanding the Texas synagogue hostage incident J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

A British man was killed while holding several people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green discusses the incident in this week's edition of "The Hunt."

Malik Faisal Akram, a British man who was killed while holding several people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains how it unfolded. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Jan. 19, 2022 (J.J. Green)

