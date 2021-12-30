In this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says we should expect more low-level attacks.
The Hunt: International terrorism trends for 2022
December 30, 2021, 2:38 PM
