The Hunt: Terror concerns in Afghanistan as US troops leave J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

There are growing concerns that the U.S. troop pullout in Afghanistan will allow terror organizations to launch attacks against the U.S. and it's allies.

There are growing concerns that the U.S. troop pullout in Afghanistan will allow terror organizations to launch attacks against the U.S. and its allies. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” John Kirby, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said the Pentagon is aware of the threat and dealing with it. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: May 26, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.