MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Terror concerns…

The Hunt: Terror concerns in Afghanistan as US troops leave

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 26, 2021, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There are growing concerns that the U.S. troop pullout in Afghanistan will allow terror organizations to launch attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” John Kirby, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said the Pentagon is aware of the threat and dealing with it.

download audio
The Hunt: May 26, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up