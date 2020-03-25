Home » National Security News » The Hunt: COVID-19 scenario…

The Hunt: COVID-19 scenario takes away targets for terrorists

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

March 25, 2020, 8:49 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused terrorists to back off, even in Britain — one of their top targets.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Counterterrorism Analyst Robin Simcox said there are simply too many police and too few civilians on the streets.

The Hunt: COVID-19 scenario takes away targets for terrorists (J.J. Green)

