202
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: More pushback…

The Hunt: More pushback against the idea that ISIS has been defeated

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP January 30, 2019 9:44 pm 01/30/2019 09:44pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The U.S. intelligence community’s leaders have reconfirmed that ISIS is NOT defeated, in stark contrast to President Trump’s pronouncement several weeks ago.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Nick Rasmussen, former director of the National Counter Terrorism Center said the status of ISIS is very clear.

Nick Rasmussen with WTOP's JJ Green

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
isis J.J. Green jj creen National News national security National Security News Nick Rasmussen The Hunt
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500