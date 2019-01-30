The Hunt: More pushback against the idea that ISIS has been defeated

On this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Nick Rasmussen, former director of the National Counter Terrorism Center said the status of ISIS is very clear.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. intelligence community’s leaders have reconfirmed that ISIS is NOT defeated, in stark contrast to President Trump’s pronouncement several weeks ago.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Nick Rasmussen, former director of the National Counter Terrorism Center said the status of ISIS is very clear.

Nick Rasmussen with WTOP's JJ Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/THE-HUNT-JAN-30-jgr-WEB.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.