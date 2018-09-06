What would a nerve-agent attack look like? US document lists signs for medical personnel

Following recent nerve agent poisonings in England, similar attacks here in the U.S. are the subject of a new bulletin from federal agencies to hospitals and emergency workers.

The emergency-response community had requested information on increasing their readiness following the March chemical attack that put a former Russian spy and his daughter in the hospital. Another incident in June resulted in the death of a woman and the sickening of a man who came across remnants of the poison.

Russia has been blamed for both of those U.K. incidents.

The new document from multiple federal agencies stresses the importance of spotting a case of nerve agent exposure without confusing it for an all-too-common opioid overdose.

Both nerve agents exposure and an opioid overdose can lead to a bluish discoloration of the skin, pinpoint pupils, slower mental processing, seizures and unconsciousness, according to the document.

However, unlike opioid poisoning, nerve agents may also cause excessive sweating, a runny nose, watery eyes, drooling and cramping, along with more severe symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting and foaming at the mouth.

First responders and hospital personnel who strongly suspect the presence of a nerve agent are told to call in a hazardous-materials team and to contact the FBI.

The document, which is described as a quick refresher on standard protocols, also promises that updated advice, based on the recent poisonings, is coming.

The document was put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Emergency Medical Services; the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; the Homeland Security Department’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office; and the National Security Council.

