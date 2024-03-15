DC’s famous cherry blossoms are 1 step away from peak bloom. But a burst of cold weather is on the way

It is the earliest the blossoms have reached stage five in over a decade. The last time the puffy white stage was reached on March 15 was in 2012.

The National Park Service said on its X social media account that the blossom buds are out Friday morning, adding that they only need to open to reach peak bloom.

It is the earliest the blossoms have reached stage five in over a decade. The last time the puffy white stage was reached on March 15 was in 2012, and the flowers hit peak bloom only five days later.

Could incoming cold front, winds spell trouble for blossoms?

The warm conditions this March have helped the blossoms poke their heads out earlier than usual this year, but a cool-down is on the way that could halt their rapid progression.

While high temperatures linger in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph. Those gusty winds stick around Monday and Tuesday, 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said, and the temperatures dip to start the week.

“Get ready for a pattern change for the first week of spring,” she said. “High temperatures will be below average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Blustery northwest winds will bring back wind chills in the 20s and 30s, do don’t put away the coats just yet.”

As far as the cherry blossoms go, the National Park Service said temperatures have to drop to 27 degrees or lower for several hours to do damage. Johnson said temperatures should not drop that low for a sustained period of time next week.

The wind would pose more of a threat if the blossoms were already at the end of their bloom cycle, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said. That goes for the temperatures, too.

“The buds are still nice and tight, so no harm from colder temps,” Litterst said in a statement.

Johnson said peak bloom could arrive by Wednesday, possibly coinciding with the first day of spring Tuesday.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival holds its opening ceremony March 23.

