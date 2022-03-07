CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Peak-a-boo! Cherry blossoms reach 2nd stage in march toward peak bloom

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 10:46 AM

The National Mall’s iconic Yoshino cherry blossom have reached the second stage, of six, toward reaching peak bloom.

The appearance of visible florets, which came March 7, marks the second of six stages toward peak bloom for the cherry blossoms. (Courtesy National Park Service)

Peak bloom of the cherry blossoms, which marks when at least 70% of the blossoms are at their pinkest, puffiest and springiest is expected between March 22 and March 25, according to the National Park Service.

The first stage, the green bud stage, was reached March 3. The appearance of visible florets came Monday, the park service said on Twitter.

The next stage is the extension of the florets, followed by the phases for peduncle elongation, the puffy white stage and, finally, peak bloom.

The National Park Service said the blossoms were on track to reach peak stage in fewer than three weeks.

Once the peak is reached, the trees typically stay in bloom for the next seven to 10 days.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which includes a parade and kite festival, is set for March 20 to April 17 and is returning to in-person events after mostly virtual festivities the last two years because of the coronavirus.

Last year, peak bloom was initially forecast for the first week of April, but warmer-than-average temperatures sped up the process and peak bloom was reached March 28.

Peak bloom in 2020 came even earlier — on March 20 — although the festivities were dampened by the pandemic.

See a list of past peak bloom dates on the National Park Service website.

