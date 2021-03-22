Halfway there: DC’s cherry blossoms reach 3rd stage of bloom

The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5.

The first five of six stages of cherry blossom season, from bud to near-bloom, are seen. (Courtesy NPS) Courtesy NPS The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5. WTOP/Dick Uliano The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5. WTOP/Dick Uliano The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5. ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

We’re halfway there: The D.C. region’s famous Yoshino cherry trees have reached the third of six stages on the path to peak bloom, park officials said Monday.

The National Park Service’s National Mall office tweeted a photo of florets along the Tidal Basin, signaling stage three as the majority of Yoshino trees extend their new growth. They reached stage two last Tuesday.

Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Next, we’ll see some white color emerge on the Yoshinos. Follow #BloomWatch online & enjoy a virtual #cherryblossom experience: https://t.co/1RsQP4s4tT #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YqLI8CkbkI — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 22, 2021

The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5 — even if this year’s festivities might lack the throngs of people who normally come down to see them.

“This year, the National Park Service and our cherry blossom partners are asking everyone to experience peak bloom virtually,” Jeff Reinbold, National Park Service superintendent for the National Mall, said earlier this month.

For this year’s unique, pandemic-age cherry blossom festival, park officials are directing would-be visitors to stay home and view the bloom via a round-the-clock BloomCam — an option that, while heavily promoted now, isn’t new: Last year, about 750,000 saw D.C.’s cherry blossoms through the online stream, Reinbold said.

The park service will also offer an on-demand, 3.3-mile virtual tour and 360-degree bike ride around the Tidal Basin.