CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » Halfway there: DC's cherry…

Halfway there: DC’s cherry blossoms reach 3rd stage of bloom

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 22, 2021, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The first five of six stages of cherry blossom season, from bud to near-bloom, are seen. (Courtesy NPS)
The first five of six stages of cherry blossom season, from bud to near-bloom, are seen. (Courtesy NPS)

Courtesy NPS
The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5.

(1/4)
The first five of six stages of cherry blossom season, from bud to near-bloom, are seen. (Courtesy NPS)

We’re halfway there: The D.C. region’s famous Yoshino cherry trees have reached the third of six stages on the path to peak bloom, park officials said Monday.

The National Park Service’s National Mall office tweeted a photo of florets along the Tidal Basin, signaling stage three as the majority of Yoshino trees extend their new growth. They reached stage two last Tuesday.

The picturesque white flowers will start to show themselves over the next few weeks, with peak bloom projected between April 2 and April 5 — even if this year’s festivities might lack the throngs of people who normally come down to see them.

“This year, the National Park Service and our cherry blossom partners are asking everyone to experience peak bloom virtually,” Jeff Reinbold, National Park Service superintendent for the National Mall, said earlier this month.

 

 

For this year’s unique, pandemic-age cherry blossom festival, park officials are directing would-be visitors to stay home and view the bloom via a round-the-clock BloomCam — an option that, while heavily promoted now, isn’t new: Last year, about 750,000 saw D.C.’s cherry blossoms through the online stream, Reinbold said.

The park service will also offer an on-demand, 3.3-mile virtual tour and 360-degree bike ride around the Tidal Basin.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up