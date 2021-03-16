CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC cherry trees hit 2nd bloom stage, florets visible

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 10:13 AM

Here’s some bloomin’ good news: the cherry trees on the National Mall have reached the second stage.

Green florets are now visible, the National Park Service tweeted.

“We’re so excited! The cherry trees are now at florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Peak bloom could be less than 3 weeks away. Florets crossed!” the NPS said.

Peak bloom for the trees is predicted to be between April 2 and April 5, depending on weather conditions.

But as pretty as they are, officials are still asking people to stay home and enjoy a peek of the cherry blossoms online through the park service’s BloomCam, and not to pack the Tidal Basin, given the restrictions on large gatherings.

WTOP has everything you need to know about the 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

