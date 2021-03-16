DC cherry trees hit 2nd bloom stage, florets visible

Green florets are now visible, the National Park Service tweeted. Peak bloom for the trees is predicted to be between April 2 and April 5, depending on weather conditions.

Here’s some bloomin’ good news: the cherry trees on the National Mall have reached the second stage.

Green florets are now visible, the National Park Service tweeted.

“We’re so excited! The cherry trees are now at florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Peak bloom could be less than 3 weeks away. Florets crossed!” the NPS said.

Peak bloom for the trees is predicted to be between April 2 and April 5, depending on weather conditions.

But as pretty as they are, officials are still asking people to stay home and enjoy a peek of the cherry blossoms online through the park service’s BloomCam, and not to pack the Tidal Basin, given the restrictions on large gatherings.

