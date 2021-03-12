2021 Cherry Blossom Festival: Everything you need to know

Not really, but there are some more physically active ones.

Starting March 20, organizers are encouraging people to check out “Art in Bloom” — a hunt to find 26 big sculptures painted by local artists and installed throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The virtual Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile and 5K will be from March 20 to April 11. Runners and walkers are encouraged to plot a course through the cherry blossoms in their own communities. The event is $35.

From March 20 to April 30, DowntownDC is hosting Chalk Walk in the Gallery Place Alley off 7th Street NW. The cherry blossom-inspired 3D art installation is free to attend.

There’s the Blossom Kite Fly slated for March 27 and 28. But organizers aren’t suggesting people gather in groups: “Take to the skies and fly kites in your own backyard or neighborhood park! Don’t forget to share your experience on social media using the hashtags #BlossomKiteFly and #StepIntoSpring. Safely engage with your environment and show us how you soar!” Make sure to register.

On April 10 and 11 is the Petal Porch Parade. The National Cherry Blossom Festival said it will produce a virtual map with the locations of all registered Petal Porches so people can plan a walk or drive to see and share in the celebration of spring. In addition, a “Petal Procession” will drive through select Petal Porch Parade neighborhoods in and around D.C.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival has a complete list of all events online.