National Cherry Blossom Festival will go on without parade in 2021

Abigail Constantino

October 21, 2020, 2:52 AM

The iconic spring D.C. event that is the National Cherry Blossom Festival will proceed next year, but without its signature parade.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the 2021 festival will continue to be held from March 20 to April 11, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade will be canceled.

“The health and safety of our festival staff and the attendees, sponsors and other stakeholders remain the festival’s top priority,” said Diana Mayhew, the festival’s president and CEO.

Instead, the festival is working with D.C. officials, the National Park Service and other partners to bring a variety of programs that will “engage the community and embrace springtime in the District.”

“While we know the community will miss the tradition of the parade, a striking and celebratory procession down Constitution Avenue, plans to present the 2021 festival in innovative and fun ways are already underway,” Mayhew said.

The parade was canceled this year, along with other festival events, as local governments issued stay-at-home orders to tackle the rising cases of coronavirus infections.

