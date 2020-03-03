Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » DC cherry blossoms reach…

DC cherry blossoms reach 2nd stage of bloom

Abigail Constantino

March 3, 2020, 5:12 PM

visible florets
FILE PHOTO — Stage 2 is when florets are visible. This usually starts around the second or third weeks of March. However, back in 2015, stage 2 started as late as April 1. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)

Not to be outdone by Super Tuesday, the cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the second stage of bloom: florets visible.

“Polling confirms that 70% of the Yoshinos have reached florets visible — stage 2,” the National Park Service said in a tweet.

The blossoms reached the first stage last week, six days earlier than last year due to mild winter temperature. Projected peak bloom dates will be announced Wednesday morning.

Forecasting when the cherry blossom trees in D.C. will reach their peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

green buds
The first stage is the green bud stage. This usually happens between late February and early March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
extension of florets
Stage 3, or extension of florets, usually happens from mid- to late March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peduncle elongation
Stage 4, or peduncle elongation, usually happens at the end of March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
puffy white
The puffy white stage occurs in late March or early April. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peak bloom
Peak bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The date varies year-to-year and depends on weather conditions. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
