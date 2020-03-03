DC cherry blossoms reach 2nd stage of bloom

Not to be outdone by Super Tuesday, the cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the second stage of bloom: florets visible.

“Polling confirms that 70% of the Yoshinos have reached florets visible — stage 2,” the National Park Service said in a tweet.

The blossoms reached the first stage last week, six days earlier than last year due to mild winter temperature. Projected peak bloom dates will be announced Wednesday morning.

Forecasting when the cherry blossom trees in D.C. will reach their peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance.

