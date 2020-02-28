Hey (green) bud! DC cherry blossom trees reach 1st bloom stage

The first of six stages culminating in peak bloom has come early this year for the cherry blossoms in D.C.

The National Park Service announced Friday that the Yoshino trees along the National Mall are in the green bud stage — six days earlier than last year.

“Mild winter temperature make for eager cherry blossoms,” the National Mall NPS tweeted Friday.

Forecasting when the cherry blossom trees in D.C. will reach their peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance.

The National Park Service will announce when they think peak bloom will happen next Tuesday.

