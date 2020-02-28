Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » Hey (green) bud! DC…

Hey (green) bud! DC cherry blossom trees reach 1st bloom stage

Abigail Constantino

February 28, 2020, 6:22 PM

” … the Yoshino trees have reached green bud, the first of six stages that culminates in peak bloom! Six days earlier than last year (though later than 2017 and 2018),” National Mall NPS tweeted. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)

The first of six stages culminating in peak bloom has come early this year for the cherry blossoms in D.C.

The National Park Service announced Friday that the Yoshino trees along the National Mall are in the green bud stage — six days earlier than last year.

“Mild winter temperature make for eager cherry blossoms,” the National Mall NPS tweeted Friday.

Forecasting when the cherry blossom trees in D.C. will reach their peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance.

The National Park Service will announce when they think peak bloom will happen next Tuesday.

The first stage is the green bud stage. This usually happens between late February and early March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
Stage 2 is when florets are visible. This usually starts around the second or third week of March. However, back in 2015, stage 2 started April 1. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
Stage 3, or extension of florets, usually happens from mid- to late March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
Stage 4, or peduncle elongation, usually happens at the end of March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
The puffy white stage occurs in late March or early April. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
Peak bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The date varies year-to-year and depends on weather conditions. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
