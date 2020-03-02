Organizers: Coronavirus fears won’t derail DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival

With less than three weeks to go until the National Cherry Blossom Festival, organizers say preparations are on track, and that they're not deterred by concerns about the novel coronavirus disrupting travel and the economy.

“At this time the festival is moving ahead as planned. We are monitoring the situation closely and we continue to try to understand all the facts and information that is available to us,” said Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Japanese performers and an official delegation from Japan typically participate in some of the Cherry Blossom Festival events. While Japan has experienced a surge of infections, so far the festival has not learned of any cancelled visits.

“As of right now we understand that they are taking precautions in Japan, but to my knowledge … they are moving forward,” Mayhew said.

A key milestone in festival planning is just two days away.

“March 4, the National Park Service will be predicting the blossom (peak) blooming date,” Mayhew said, “so that will get everyone excited.”

International visits to the nation’s capital could be affected by the coronavirus, D.C. tourist officials have said, but most people who visit the District and attend the National Cherry Blossom festival are from the D.C. area and from other states in the nation.

“We are still encouraging people to come and enjoy the festival … 92 percent of the tourists that come to Washington, D.C., are from the U.S.,” she said.

The festival kicks off March 20 at the event’s key fundraiser — the Pink Tie Party at the Ronald Reagan Building. The festival’s opening ceremony is scheduled March 21 at the Warner Theater.

The National Cherry Blossom Parade is Saturday, April 4.

