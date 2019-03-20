Get in the cherry blossom mood with these food and drink deals

Cherry blossom season in and around D.C. means food and drink deals that can be enjoyed before or after a day full of taking in the pink cherry trees and history in the nation's capital. Check out some food and drink specials.

Springtime is here! It’s finally that wonderful time of year when D.C. turns warmer and brighter and more cheery under the sun that bounces off the blooming cherry blossoms.

Visitors and residents alike bask throughout the city to see the Yoshino cherry trees during the fleeting beauty that is peak bloom.

But the pretty pink petals aren’t the only sights to make sure you plan into your calendar this spring. Cherry blossom season in and around the city means food and drink deals that can be enjoyed before or after a day full of taking in nature and history in the nation’s capital.

Check out some of the ones we’ve found below.

Know of a food or drink special that can be added to our list? Reach out to us via social media or email to be added to the list.

Cherry Blossom PUB

The Cherry Blossom Pop Up Bar is already celebrating cherry blossom season. Drink Company’s seasonal creation feature loads of pink drinks and even a ramen menu.

When: 1843 7th Street Northwest

Where: Open through April 21.

Alexandria Tastes of Spring Cherry Blossom Food Crawl:

Eat your way through Old Town as you try out a variety of Alexandria’s most popular restaurants. With tasting tickets available online, food tasters can try out each participating restaurant and make sure to get a stamp on their culinary journey’s passport. Carpe DC Food Tours says a ticket — of either six or eight tastings — is enough for a full meal.

When: April 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Shop & Sip:

Old Town Alexandria wants to make sure you’re dressed to the nines this spring and they’re adding in some cherry blossom-themed drinks to make the shopping experience all the better. The Old Town Boutique District will host a Shop & Sip event where patrons can receive two cocktails from Hi-Tide Lounge and shop along King Street at participating shops. The ticket reserves a pass “to collect flare and swag along the way at each participating business,” according to the event’s description.

When: April 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p, m.

Dolci Gelati’s cherry blossom-flavored gelato

If there’s one cherry blossom gelato to try, it’s Dolci Gelati’s, which boasts a “light, floral flavor that’s perfect for springtime,” according to visitalexandriava.com. The shop was founded by Gianluigi Dellaccio who was appointed a Global Gelato Ambassador by the Italian Gelatoers Association last January and won “Best Gelato Flavor” at the Inaugural Gelato Festival America in November 2017.

Where: Multiple locations.

When: Through April 14 (limited supply)

Sugar Shack Donuts

The doughnut shop’s cherry glazed doughnut is topped with a gummy cherry to give you the sugar rush you need to keep sightseeing.

Where: Multiple locations.

When: Available through April 14 (limited supply)

Magnolia’s On King’s Cherry Blossom Pork Belly

The cherry blossom craze has even hit the pig on our plates, folks. The thematic pork belly is served with cherry spätzle, micro green salad and a blistered cherry reduction. Need a cherry blossom-themed drink to guzzle it all down? The Black Cherry Keto Spritz features Falls Church Distillers’ vodka, minted soda water and keto-approved cherry sangria.

Where: 703 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Specialty dishes available from March 24 to April 1.

Columbia Firehouse‘s Cherry BBQ Duck Tacos

The limited time dish is a taco trio stuffed with pulled duck leg, dark cherry barbecue sauce and tangy slaw all wrapped in a blue corn tortilla. It’s available from March 20 through April 14.

Where: 109 St. Asaph Street, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Available at lunch and dinner through April 14

Brabo Brasserie

The French restaurant is offering a Rohan Duck Bigarde made with cherry compote, pomegranate reduction and citrus. A cherry-filled Baked Alaska with a rum flambé will end your visit with a little bit of something sweet.

Where: 1600 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Through April 14.

Cherry blossom specials at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Care for some afternoon tea? Guests of the Ritz Carlton can enjoy sweet treats including homemade scones and traditional tea sandwiches inspired by the blossoms. A cherry blossom green tea is also available to wash it all down.

At the Ritz Carlton, the Fyve Restaurant Lounge Social Hour will offer springtime drinks like the “Hanami,” which is made of tea leaves, cherry blossom green tea infused sake, ginger ale, cherry juice and fresh lime. More into whiskey? Try the Cherry Blossom Japanese Whiskey Flight — 1-ounce pours of some of Japan’s best.

When: Afternoon tea available Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 23 through April.

Opaline Bar & Brasserie

The downtown D.C. restaurant will be serving Petite Cherry Blossom Tea and its own take on a cherry blossom cocktail. For $22, a cherry blossom tea blend from Harney & Sons is served with scones, lemon curd and clotted cream. For a more boozy option, the brasserie’s $14 “Fleur de Cerisier” cocktail features Suntory Whisky Toki, cherry blossom tea and honey-infused ice cubes and soda.

Where: 805 15th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

