Live Radio
Home » Music News » It's the vinyl countdown…

It’s the vinyl countdown for Saturday’s Record Store Day

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 2:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For a lot of music fans who prefer their recordings on vinyl, Friday is like Christmas Eve.

Saturday is Record Store Day — the chance for music fans to latch onto rare vinyl recordings, and an opportunity for independent record store owners to engage with people who value being able to hold their music in their hand, rather than having it stored on a digital playlist.

Some of the most coveted Record Store Day releases included a hot pink version of Taylor Swift’s “1989.” Only 2,500 copies were released on Record Store Day in 2018.

The first 5,000 copies of rapper turned actor Childish Gambino’s “Because the Internet” were released as part of Record Store Day in 2014, as a “RSD First” release, with the general release shortly after.

Sheila Hunt, manager of The Record Exchange in Silver Spring, Maryland, says while rare releases from favorite artists are a big draw, the hope is first-time RSD shoppers will spend some time browsing through crates of vinyl.

“We always hope someone will say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was actually out on vinyl,” said Hunt.

She added, “Maybe they’ll dig through the budget vinyl section. We also have a turntable set up where they can take a listen to things that they like.”

By Saturday night, vinyl music fans will be expanding their collections by spinning new tunes on physical media.

“We enjoy the experience, and they enjoy the experience,” said Hunt. “And it ends up being mutually beneficial.”

To find participating stores in our area, visit the official Record Store Day website.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up