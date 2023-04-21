It’s the vinyl countdown for Saturday’s Record Store Day

Saturday is Record Store Day — the chance for music fans to latch onto rare vinyl recordings, and an opportunity for independent record store owners to engage with people who value being able to hold their music in their hand, rather than having it stored on a digital playlist.

For a lot of music fans who prefer their recordings on vinyl, Friday is like Christmas Eve.

Some of the most coveted Record Store Day releases included a hot pink version of Taylor Swift’s “1989.” Only 2,500 copies were released on Record Store Day in 2018.

The first 5,000 copies of rapper turned actor Childish Gambino’s “Because the Internet” were released as part of Record Store Day in 2014, as a “RSD First” release, with the general release shortly after.

Sheila Hunt, manager of The Record Exchange in Silver Spring, Maryland, says while rare releases from favorite artists are a big draw, the hope is first-time RSD shoppers will spend some time browsing through crates of vinyl.

“We always hope someone will say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was actually out on vinyl,” said Hunt.

She added, “Maybe they’ll dig through the budget vinyl section. We also have a turntable set up where they can take a listen to things that they like.”

By Saturday night, vinyl music fans will be expanding their collections by spinning new tunes on physical media.

“We enjoy the experience, and they enjoy the experience,” said Hunt. “And it ends up being mutually beneficial.”

To find participating stores in our area, visit the official Record Store Day website.