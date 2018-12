If you didn't have time to listen to all of this year's top albums — from a mother-and-son duo to a genre-blending country music starlet — The Associated Press has you covered.

NEW YORK (AP) — If you didn’t have time to listen to all of this year’s top albums — from a mother-and-son duo to a genre-blending country music starlet — Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu has you covered.

10. Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, “The Radio Winners”: Harmonizing with family members — done correctly — can feel like an out-of-body experience. The mother-and-son duo Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear know how to do just that, and their latest EP, “The Radio Winners,” proves it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.