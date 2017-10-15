201.5
A free-for-kids 'instrument petting zoo' comes to Strathmore

A free-for-kids ‘instrument petting zoo’ comes to Strathmore

By Reem Nadeem October 15, 2017
WASHINGTON — If you want your kids to be musical prodigies but aren’t sure if it’s worth the investment, the National Philharmonic is hosting a unique event before a Sunday concert at Strathmore.

At 3 p.m. today, famous violinist Sarah Chang — who was accepted to Julliard at age 5 — will be performing alongside internationally renowned pianist Santiago Rodriguez, who’s debuting his return to the D.C. area.

But before the concert, kids can enjoy an “instrument petting zoo” from 2-2:30 p.m. They’ll have the opportunity to experiment with string, wood, brass and percussion instruments before hearing what can be done with some (or a lot) of practice.

Tickets are free for kids aged 7-17 and $25-$82 for adults. They can be purchased from Strathmore’s website.

Entertainment News Events Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Music News National Philharmonic reem nadeem strathmore
