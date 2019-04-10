WATCH: Trailer for Disney’s live action ‘Lion King’ released

The trailer for Disney's highly anticipated live action "Lion King" is here. See it here and find out when it hits theaters.

The trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated live action “Lion King” is here.

The movie has a star-studded cast playing beloved and reviled characters: Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

The movie hits theaters July 19, 2019.

