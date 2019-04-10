202
Home » Movie News » WATCH: Trailer for Disney's…

WATCH: Trailer for Disney’s live action ‘Lion King’ released

By Reem Nadeem April 10, 2019 2:12 pm 04/10/2019 02:12pm
4 Shares

The trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated live action “Lion King” is here.

The movie has a star-studded cast playing beloved and reviled characters: Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

The movie hits theaters July 19, 2019.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News disney Entertainment News lion king Live action Lion King Movie News reem nadeem
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!