Md. event celebrates a late peace advocate’s message to ‘Play after every storm’

Saturday's birthday celebration and fundraiser will happen in Rockville, rain or shine, his mother Jeni said.

Mattie Stepanek's mom, Jeni, kisses his statue in the park in Maryland named for him.(WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) Mattie Stepanek's mom, Jeni, kisses his statue in the park in Maryland named for him.(WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) More than two decades have passed since Mattie T.J. Stepanek took his last breath, just weeks before his 14th birthday, but his message of peace, hope and purpose continues to bring people together.

Friends, family and supporters of Mattie, a poet, peace advocate and New York Times bestselling author continue to celebrate his birthday at an annual “Peace Day” event in Rockville, Maryland, every year.

Saturday’s event will happen rain or shine, his mother Jeni said, in keeping with Mattie’s philosophy: “Remember to play after every storm.”

“What if it rains? Are we still, having it? Yes, we will, and we will play after every storm,” Jeni said.

Stepanek wrote several books, including one he co-wrote with former President Jimmy Carter. His work lives on through the Mattie Stepanek Peace Foundation in Rockville.

The “party with a purpose” takes place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside World of Beer in downtown Rockville, not far from the 26-acre park that was named for Mattie in 2008.

Both World of Beer and nearby Ben and Jerry’s are donating a percentage of their sales during the event to Mattie’s foundation.

“So, eat and drink generously, please,” Jeni said with a laugh.

There will be also live music, arts, crafts and a cornhole tournament. But there is also a deeper meaning.

“It’s not just fun activities,” Jeni said. “It’s everything with a purpose that helps people remember these little nuggets of peace.”

While many know her as Mama Peace, Mattie’s mom has carried her son’s legacy to children around the world. The former schoolteacher and Prince George’s County native also works with local adults with developmental disabilities, sharing messages of peace, purpose and play.

“Many of them from Mattie and many of them from me, as they realize just how much they matter in this world,” Jeni said.

The Peace Day celebration has been a Rockville tradition for more than two decades, dating back to 2004 after Mattie’s passing.

The author and Mattie were buddies and believes he would be thrilled to know the town and state he loved continue to join his mom each year to celebrate peace, his birthday and his legacy.

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