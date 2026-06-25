Late Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County launched the Democrats’ opposition to the Trump administration's blocking of grants for health and science research.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has throttled billions in grants for health and science research through orders and foot dragging. There may soon be a rule to set this approach in stone.

It’s a sweeping change that would give GOP political appointees major new veto power over money from a range of federal agencies. And that’s sending new shock waves through Maryland’s large biomedical research community.

Late Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County, whose district includes the National Institutes of Health, launched the Democrats’ opposition.

The Trump administration defends its approach as fiscally responsible. But Raskin wrote in a letter to Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget and a Trump appointee, that the proposed rule is “disastrous and likely unlawful” and it is destined to stifle healthcare innovation for generations.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery: Trump slashed medical research. A Maryland lawmaker fears the next move.