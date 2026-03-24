School’s out: Montgomery Co. students will get summer started sooner than planned

Superintendent Carey Wright asked the state board for permission to end the school year on June 18, after 177 days of instruction. Maryland typically requires 180 instructional days.

The school year in Montgomery County, Maryland, will end June 18, instead of June 26, after the Maryland State Board of Education approved a resolution to waive three days of student attendance.

Montgomery County Public Schools had made a mid-year adjustment to extend the school year to June 26 in order to make up for school cancellations caused by severe winter weather. The school system then had to request the state for relief from the extension.

In its request, Superintendent Carey Wright asked the state board for permission to end the school year on June 18, after 177 days of instruction. Maryland typically requires 180 instructional days.

According to the school district, its adjusted calendar still meets the state’s requirements of 1,080 hours of instruction for elementary and middle school students and 1,170 hours for high school students.

“Our goal is to make learning time meaningful and we know that extending late into June would lose much of that meaning,” school district officials said Tuesday in a letter announcing the calendar change to families.

Under the new calendar, April 15 will be an early-release instructional day. June 15-17 will be full instructional days, while June 18, the last day of school, will be an early release day.

The school system also told families it’s preparing to submit a plan for virtual learning during inclement weather, which will allow the district to continue providing instruction during multiday closures. School officials are also reviewing next year’s calendar to mitigate future interruptions, the school system said.

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