Germantown man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at MoCo police officers

A Germantown man who was shot by Montgomery County police in Montgomery Village on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder and related charges.

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A Germantown man who was shot by Montgomery County police in Montgomery Village on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder and related charges, police said Friday in a press release.

Police say Andre Duvall, 27, fired multiple shots at a county police officer during the incident that occurred inside of an apartment complex on Lost Knife Circle. The officer returned fire and struck Duvall twice, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The officer has not been identified.

Video containing the police body-worn camera footage from the shooting is expected to be released to the public early next week, police said in the Friday release.

According to online court records, Duvall faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several firearms-related charges in connection with the incident.

Read more at Bethesda Today.