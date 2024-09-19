Montgomery Co. police search for would-be thieves who rammed car into Giant grocery store ATM

Police are searching for three suspects who drove a car into a Giant grocery store in Germantown on Monday and attempted to steal money from an ATM inside.

Police received reports of a commercial burglary around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a Giant grocery store on Leaman Farm Road in Germantown, a Wednesday news release outlined.

Three men can be seen in store surveillance footage driving a stolen green Dodge Ram 1500 in reverse through the grocery store’s entrance, “causing significant damage,” according to police. The suspects then got out of the car and tried to manually pry open an ATM. When they couldn’t get it open, they struck the ATM multiple times with the car but were unable to get it open.

“The suspects drove away in the vehicle without taking any money from the ATM or property from the store. When the truck became disabled, the suspects got out of the truck, leaving it in the store parking lot,” officials said in the release.

Police have released a video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at “ www.p3tips.com ” or call 1-866-411-8477.

