What to look for on your trees after a storm

Tree experts say recent storms in the D.C. area may have revealed warning signs that could make trees more vulnerable in the next round of bad weather.

Monday’s storms may have left obvious damage behind in the D.C. area, but tree experts say it can also reveal warning signs that are easy to miss and could make trees more vulnerable during the next round of bad weather.

At Eric Larsen’s home in Derwood, Maryland, crews were cutting and hauling away a large white oak that fell during the storm earlier this week. Seeing that tree come down has changed how Larsen looks at the rest of his yard.

“When you have a tree fall down in your property, you start taking a closer look at everything else that’s going on around here,” Larsen said.

Tree expert Candace Derry of Shifflett Tree Service said that closer look should start with a slow walk around the yard. While broken or dangling branches are obvious red flags, she said homeowners should pay attention to what is happening at the base of their trees as well.

“Take a look. See if you see any cracked, broken limbs that are hanging straight down,” Derry said.

She said problems often show up below eye level. Soil that looks pushed up around the trunk or ground that suddenly looks uneven can be a sign that something is going on underground.

“If you see the ground uprooting a little bit, that means there’s something going on with the tree,” Derry said.

Standing water around the base of a tree can also be a warning sign, Derry said. Poor drainage can weaken roots over time, making a tree more likely to fall during strong winds, even if it does not look dangerous right away.

She also said some trees that lean were never stable to begin with. Trees can grow toward sunlight over time, putting most of their weight in one direction. Heavy limbs all on one side, especially over a house, can add stress and increase the risk of failure.

At Eric Larsen’s home in Derwood, Maryland, crews were cutting and hauling away a large white oak that fell during the storm on March 16, 2026. (Courtesy Candace Derry) Courtesy Candace Derry Tree experts say recent storms in the D.C. area may have revealed warning signs that could make trees more vulnerable in the next round of bad weather. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Candace Derry pointed out cavities where wood has begun to decay, even when the tree still looks healthy from the outside. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo While broken or dangling branches are obvious red flags, she said homeowners should pay attention to what is happening at the base of their trees as well. Uprooting could be a bad sign. (Courtesy Candace Derry) Courtesy Candace Derry ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Another sign homeowners often miss is damage inside the trunk. Derry pointed out cavities where wood has begun to decay on a tree, even thought it still looks healthy from the outside.

“The bark in the middle is gone. It’s decaying. It’s soft wood in there, definitely something to take a look at,” she said.

Derry said even healthy looking trees can fall. Oaks, pines and poplars can all come down under the right conditions.

She added that winter and early spring are good times to deal with potential problems, since trees are dormant and pruning can be less stressful for them.

If something about a tree looks different or raises questions, she said it’s worth having a certified arborist take a closer look before the next storm arrives.

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