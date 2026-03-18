What to look for around your home after big storms

Philip Dancer, founder of Maryland-based Dancer & Co. home inspection, told WTOP that after a storm, you might want to look around your house for debris or potential damage.

The storms that swept across the D.C. region Monday, while weaker than initially forecast, were rough on some residential neighborhoods. Now that skies have cleared, it may be a good time to see if Mother Nature left any surprises behind.

Philip Dancer, founder of Maryland-based Dancer & Co. home inspection, told WTOP that after a storm, you might want to look around your house for debris or potential damage.

“It’s a good idea to make sure that you’re constantly evaluating the condition of the home,” he said.

Dancer said that is especially true after storms, especially when big swings in temperature allow these systems to pop up.

He said once it’s safe, homeowners should start with the roof.

“First, take a look at the roof. Make sure that you don’t see any missing shingles,” he said.

Dancer said storms can scatter debris across the roof and that can cause bigger problems if left alone.

“It’s important to check for any type of debris that’s on the roof as well, because you don’t want any branches or other types of debris that could actually puncture the roof or block gutters from draining all the water away from the home,” he said.

He also recommended checking a home’s siding and flashing. He explained that flashing is designed to help prevent water from getting into the home, so anything loose or missing should be addressed quickly.

“You also want to make sure that the gutter system also is still intact — it’s not damaged, it’s also not loose,” Dancer said.

Storms can also affect windows and doors.

“They may have moved some of the framing around the windows and doors out of skew,” he said. “Try to open the windows and doors, make sure that they’re still easy to open and close.”

Homeowners should also look closely at the glass to make sure there are no breaks or cracks.

He said it’s just as important to walk around the exterior and look for possible entry points for pests or water.

“You’re looking for signs of any open holes, gaps, cracks around the exterior walls that can allow water and pests to go through,” Dancer said.

Then, head to the lowest level of the house.

“Just make sure you don’t see any signs of standing water,” he said.

Dancer said it’s a good idea to conduct regular walk-arounds so you can catch needed repairs earlier.

“You’re not finding them out all at once, because there was a storm and all of a sudden, now, you have to fix everything at once,” he said.

He recommended doing these checks at least every three months.

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