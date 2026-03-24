Silver Spring dentist charged with sex offenses

A dentist in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting at least two of his patients, and police say there may be more victims.

A dentist in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting at least two of his patients, and police say there may be more victims.

Montgomery County police said that in early March, a patient of Silver Spring dentist Dr. Ermias Semaie contacted police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by him on two separate occasions during procedures at his office.

She said to police that no hygienist was in the room at the time of the assaults.

When police were looking into Semaie, the investigation found that a previous victim reported him to the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners in 2018. His license was suspended, and he was placed on probation.

Police said no criminal charges were filed at that time.

On Thursday, Semaie was arrested and charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He has since been released on bond.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5050.

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