25-year sentence for killing of American University professor

A judge sentenced Jorge Rueda Landeros to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for the beating death of an American University professor at her Bethesda home in 2010.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Rachel McGuckian said she did not give 56-year-old Rueda Landeros the maximum penalty for second-degree murder in this case, 30 years, because he had no criminal record.

She also called the killing a heinous act and said Rueda Landeros had exploited the victim’s trust.

The sentence will include the more than three years Rueda Landeros served before his trial, according to his defense attorney, who had asked for 12 years.

