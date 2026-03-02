2 construction workers trapped in collapsed trench near Bethesda home

Two men who were working in a trench next to a house in Bethesda, Maryland, were buried in dirt Tuesday after the trench collapsed.

Two men who were working next to a house in Bethesda, Maryland, were hospitalized Tuesday after the trench they were digging collapsed.

They were rescued by dozens of first responders who shoveled frantically to get them out.

Personnel with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and Montgomery County police dug out the men, who were performing construction work at a house along Kentbury Drive near Newdale Road, not far from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School.

The trench collapsed around noon.

Update – Kentbury Dr, dirt cave in/trench rescue, two workers partially buried by dirt, @mcfrs technical rescue team & equipment and EMS on scene, Kentbury Dr closed to traffic https://t.co/XrCRjusi3H pic.twitter.com/gChhhR9zkm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 10, 2026

One worker was buried up to his waist and taken to the hospital after he was rescued just after 1 p.m.; the other was buried in dirt over his head and flown to the hospital via helicopter after he was rescued shortly after 2 p.m., fire department spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP.

Piringer said the men will be treated for compression-related injuries and possibly internal injuries and circulation issues.

They were working inside a trench that was 2- to 3-feet wide and 10- to 12-feet deep, Piringer said, and other workers at the site next to a large house called for help when the trench caved in.

About 60 members of the fire department responded to the scene, and many could be seen gathered around the trench with shovels in video Piringer posted to X.

Kentbury Drive was closed to traffic while the rescue operation played out.

Below is a map of the area where the trench collapse occurred.

