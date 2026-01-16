Elrich’s $6.6B capital plan calls for record-high funding for Montgomery Co. schools

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s $6.6 billion proposed Capital Improvement Program would give more to the Montgomery County Public Schools than they have ever received in a capital budget.

Still, his recommendation isn’t enough to pay for every school renovation requested by the superintendent and school board. Elrich said there’s just not enough money to fulfill all the schools’ requests.

We’re in ”a pretty difficult situation,” he said at a press conference announcing his recommendations at the executive office building in Rockville on Tuesday.

