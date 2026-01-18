Live Radio
Dispute over DC nightclub’s entrance fee ends with police shooting and car crash

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

January 18, 2026, 2:21 PM

A man was shot outside a nightclub early Sunday morning in Northeast D.C. before crashing his car just blocks away.

D.C. police were called to a nightclub in the 1800 block of New York Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after the man became involved in a dispute over an entrance fee with club security, according to a release issued by the department.

Although the man eventually left the scene, police said he threatened to return to the club with a gun.

It was while police interviewed club security that the man eventually returned in a car and drove toward the club’s entrance, all in the direction of officers and club security. The man then suddenly drove in reverse and fled the location, prompting police to begin a search of the area.

A short time later, however, the man returned.

Despite officers’ orders for the individual to exit his vehicle, the suspect drove in the direction of the club’s entrance and pedestrians before reversing in the direction of a D.C. police officer.

At that time, another officer at the side of the vehicle fired toward the man multiple times, police said. While the suspect managed to drive away from the scene, he crashed his vehicle in the 3400 block of New York Avenue in Northeast D.C.

The man was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing, but suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, police said. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The suspect has since been placed under arrest for felony assault on a police officer. Additional charges are pending an investigation. The officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, in line with the department’s policy.

Those with information about the shooting should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Map of Northeast DC shooting
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

