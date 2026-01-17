PHOTOS: See Spanberger’s inauguration as Virginia’s 1st female governor

Hundreds gathered in Richmond Saturday to view the historic inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as Virginia's first female governor.
Spanberger, a Democrat, beat Republican rival Winsome Earle-Sears in the Nov. 2025 election, leading a Democratic sweep of Virginia’s statewide elections.
Crowds showed up early for the inauguration ceremony, which began at noon on the South Portico of the state Capitol in Richmond.
Spanberger succeeds Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In Virginia, governors are term-limited to one four-year term.
The new governor will deliver her first address to the Virginia General Assembly on Monday.
The inaugural Parade will take place after the inauguration ceremony, with participants marching through Capitol Square.
See photos here of the ceremony, parade and attendees.
