PHOTOS: See Spanberger’s inauguration as Virginia’s 1st female governor

WTOP Staff

January 17, 2026, 2:06 PM

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives with her husband Adam Spanberger, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives with her husband Adam Spanberger, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool
Attorney General elect Jay Jones arrives with his family before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Attorney General elect Jay Jones arrives with his family before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi arrives for inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi arrives for inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool
Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrives with his wife before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrives with his wife before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
State of the Commonwealth
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, arrives to deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address during the opening of the 2026 session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
State of the Commonwealth Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledges the applause as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth Address during the opening of the 2026 session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earl-Sears, top left, House Speaker, Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, top center, and Senate President Pro 10, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, join in the welcome. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Abigail Spanberger is sworn in as Governor of Virginia during inaugural activities at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Abigail Spanberger is sworn in as Governor of Virginia during inaugural activities at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Ghazala Hashmi takes the oath of office for Lt. Governor during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Ghazala Hashmi takes the oath of office for Lt. Governor during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Jay Jones is sworn in as Attorney General at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Jay Jones is sworn in as Attorney General at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her inaugural address after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her inaugural address after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Gov. Abigail Spanberger, back center in white coat, attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger, back center in white coat, attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Virginia Gov.-elect, Abigail Spanberger, left, greets former Gov. Ralph Northam, right, and his wife, Pam Northam, center, during in inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pool/Steve Helber)
Virginia Gov.-elect, Abigail Spanberger, left, greets former Gov. Ralph Northam, right, and his wife, Pam Northam, center, during in inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pool/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Pool/Steve Helber
Participants take part in an inaugural ceremony after Abigail Spanberger was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Participants take part in an inaugural ceremony after Abigail Spanberger was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony with her family after she was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony with her family after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony with her family after she was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony with her family after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Hundreds gathered in Richmond on Saturday to view the historic inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as Virginia’s first female governor.

Spanberger, a Democrat, beat Republican rival Winsome Earle-Sears in the Nov. 2025 election, leading a Democratic sweep of Virginia’s statewide elections.

Crowds showed up early for the inauguration ceremony, which began at noon on the South Portico of the state Capitol in Richmond.

Spanberger succeeds Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In Virginia, governors are term-limited to one four-year term.

The new governor will deliver her first address to the Virginia General Assembly on Monday.

The inaugural Parade will take place after the inauguration ceremony, with participants marching through Capitol Square.

See photos here of the ceremony, parade and attendees.

 

