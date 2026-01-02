Live Radio
2 men rescued from Bethesda hotel ledge after armed robbery

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 2, 2026, 1:24 PM

hotel ledge
Two men who were stuck on a Bethesda, Maryland, hotel ledge during an attempted armed robbery were rescued by police early in the morning of New Year’s Day. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
stairs
A spokesman with Montgomery County police told WTOP they received the call around 12:40 a.m. and arrived to find the men on the short hotel ledge. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
hotel ledge
With the use of a ladder truck, first responders were able to bring down the two men, who were stuck for over an hour in freezing temperatures. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
hotel ledge
stairs
Two men, who were stuck on a Bethesda, Maryland, hotel ledge during an attempted armed robbery, were rescued by police early in the morning of New Year’s Day.

Two men who were stuck on the ledge of a ninth-floor hotel room at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Democracy Boulevard were brought down around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a social media post from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman with Montgomery County police told WTOP they received the call around 12:40 a.m. and arrived to find the men on the narrow hotel ledge.

The two men were inside the hotel when another man entered the room and tried to rob them with a gun. The spokesman said the men “somehow felt the safest escape route was to climb out on the ledge,” where they were stuck for over an hour.

Fire and rescue crews used a ladder truck to bring the men down. Neither was injured.

The suspect was arrested, police said.

Authorities have not released additional details and an investigation is ongoing.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

