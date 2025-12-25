Montgomery County Executive Elrich says federal downsizing, cuts had profound impact in 2025

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich spoke to WTOP about the issues that affected the county the most in 2025, and what's ahead for 2026.

By far, actions taken by the Trump administration, through federal downsizing and program cuts, had the most profound impact on Montgomery County, according to Elrich. And he said it will be challenging going forward, trying to figure out ways to counter those actions.

“We see an impact, particularly in threats to cut homeless programs, which we’re seeing right away, threats against SNAP, threats against health care, all these things are likely problems that will come visit us in 2026,” Elrich said.

It’s estimated that more than 4,000 Montgomery County residents lost their jobs through federal downsizing in 2025. That contributed to an estimated 10% decline in federal employment in the region.

Elrich said that if the projections of exploding health care costs through the elimination of COVID-19-era tax exemptions to the Affordable Care Act are correct, he expects more residents to opt out of the system, and that will be a burden on the health care delivery system in the county. What’s more, threatened cuts to food assistance and other programs will likely lead to more homelessness, he said.

“In just one of the programs they’ve threatened, it’ll cost us 500 families out on the street in the blink of an eye,” Elrich said.

Despite federal cuts, Elrich said the county has made strides in extending affordable housing and attracting business. He points to last week’s announcement that Samsung Biologics will move into the GSK building in Rockville, the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S. — a major win for Montgomery County. Elrich said those issues will continue to be priorities for 2026. That move to Rockville alone, Elrich said, preserves 500 jobs in the county.

“Those are the things that are really important to the community at large to help keep us economically healthy but also make sure that we’re taking care of the basic needs of the community,” he said.

