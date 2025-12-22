Montgomery Co. moves to speed up benefits in the event of the death of a first responder

Expedited Bill 32-25, also known as the HERO Act, was signed into law Monday by County Executive Marc Elrich during a ceremony inside Burtonsville Fire Station 15.

The death of a Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighter earlier this year has inspired legislation that aims to accelerate the payout of pension and survivor benefits to the families of fallen first responders.

Expedited Bill 32-25, also known as the HERO Act, was signed into law Monday by County Executive Marc Elrich during a ceremony inside Burtonsville Fire Station 15. That’s where Lt. Christopher Higgins worked on Jan. 11, when he responded to a house fire in Laurel.

While operating at the fire, Higgins suddenly collapsed and died. His death was ruled a line-of-duty death, but it would take more than six months for the county to start paying the benefits he earned to his widow, Lisa, who was caring for their two young children.

“In this season of giving, there’s no better gift to the first responders of Montgomery County than the peace of mind, knowing that legislation is passed to ensure the security of their spouse and children should they perish in the line of duty,” said Lisa Higgins, who sat next to Elrich as he signed the bill into law.

“This bill is about doing what’s right for the families and people like firefighter Higgins, who put their lives on the line for the county,” Elrich said.

The bill’s sponsor, council member Evan Glass, said this legislation fixes a broken system.

“God forbid any of them are killed in the line of duty. Montgomery County is going to be there to help them and their families,” Glass said.

