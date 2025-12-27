Live Radio
Missing Kentucky girl found in Montgomery County after 2 month search

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com
Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 27, 2025, 3:32 PM

13-year-old Wynter Wagoner disappeared from her foster home bedroom on Oct. 14, and her family is doing everything they can to bring her home.(Credit WLEX via CNN)

A 13-year-old Kentucky girl who had been missing since October was found in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday.

Montgomery County police said in a release Saturday afternoon that Wynter Wagoner, 13, was located in a Silver Spring home in the 12000 block of Dalewood Drive.

The Rockcastle Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Wagoner was last seen in Orlando, Kentucky, on Oct. 14.

Her father, Dusty Wagoner, had pleaded for her to reach out in the weeks leading up to her discovery. The family offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to her safe return.

At an Oct. 22 news conference, officials said Wagoner was picked up early from school by her foster parents and when her parents went to check on her, they discovered she was gone.

Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Christian Alexander Delgado in connection with the case. The Rockcastle Sheriff’s Office is charging Delgado with kidnapping.

He’s awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

