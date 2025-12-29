Bond hearing for man charged with kidnapping missing Kentucky girl found in Montgomery County

A 37-year-old is charged with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Wynter Wagoner. The 13-year old went missing in October and was found inside a Silver Spring home on Saturday.

The man arrested after a 13-year-old Kentucky girl who had been missing since October was found in Montgomery County will have his first court appearance Monday.

Christian Alexander Delgado, 37, is charged with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Wynter Wagoner, who went missing from Rockcastle County, Kentucky, on Oct. 14.

Officials said Wagoner was picked up early from school by her foster parents and when her parents went to check on her, they discovered she was gone.

Montgomery County police put out a release Saturday announcing Wagoner had been found with Delgado inside of a Silver Spring home in the 12000 block of Dalewood Drive after receiving a tip she might be in the area.

They said Wagoner was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but did not provide details on her condition.

Her father, Dusty Wagoner, had pleaded for her to reach out in the weeks leading up to her discovery. The family offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to her safe return.

Police said Delgado is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he’s awaiting extradition to Kentucky. According to Maryland Court Records, Delgado has a bond review scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Montgomery County.

