Man found guilty a 2nd time in retrial for ‘execution style’ double murder in Montgomery Co.

A West Virginia man was again found guilty in the 2018 killing of two people who were found shot in the head inside a running vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ashley Dickinson, left, and Joshua Frazier, right, were found dead inside a vehicle in 2018. (Courtesy Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office)

Gregory Jones, 32, was convicted Friday by a jury in the deaths of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier, who were found shot “execution style” on Feb. 15, 2018, in Burtonsville.

Jones was first found guilty and sentenced to two life terms in prison without parole in 2021. That conviction was overturned on appeal due to the testimony of the state’s firearms expert and new case law that sets limits on the use of firearms identification testimony.

Jones again faces two potential life sentences in prison without parole plus an additional 40 years, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

How investigators zeroed in on a suspect

Dickinson and Frazier were found dead inside a running vehicle, where investigators found 9 mm shell casings inside.

Charging documents said Frazier was planning to meet someone in the Silver Spring area to collect $900 that was owed to him. Records from Frazier’s phone indicated he was in contact with someone with a D.C. area code that he was supposed to meet.

Two days after Dickinson and Frazier were found dead, Gregory Jones’ cousin Tyshon Jones was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in a West Virginia nightclub. Charging documents said that Tyshon and another person fired their weapons after a fight in the club and that video evidence shows Gregory was in the nightclub.

Investigators recovered 9 mm bullets from the club shooting that police used to link Gregory to the shooting in Burtonsville. Investigators also found that Tyshon had texted and called the same number that Frazier did about the debt owed to him.

Montgomery County police arrested Gregory in the killing of Frazier and Dickinson the following month.

