Big donation helps keep students in Montgomery County fed

Montgomery County school leaders are celebrating a big donation that will help families in the Maryland county who struggle to afford school lunch.

About half the county’s 160,000 students receive assistance through the Free and Reduced-Price Assistance Program. Even with that help, according to Montgomery County Public Schools, families have amassed about $1.36 million in school lunch debt.

Stepping up during the holiday season, DARCARS Automotive Group recently donated $230,000, wiping out the debt of many families.

“This incredible act of generosity from DARCARS does more than just clear a balance; it removes a barrier to student success,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor said.

In a news release announcing the donation, Jamie Darvish, owner of DARCARS Automotive Group and DARCARS Toyota, said, “No student should have to worry about affording a meal while at school.”

According to the school system, the donation eliminates two years of meal debt for families with free or reduced lunch eligibility, ensuring these students enter the new year with a clean financial slate.

“No student should ever feel embarrassed because their family is facing difficult times, and we are profoundly grateful for this collective effort,” Montgomery County Board of Education President Grace Rivera-Oven said.

