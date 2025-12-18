‘Vegetable salad budget:’ Proposed $3.78B Montgomery County Public Schools spending plan reflects 5% increase

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor on Wednesday released his proposed $3.78 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2027, a spending plan that represents a 5% increase over current spending and includes staff salary increases and a goal of reducing elementary school class sizes by at least one student.
“This is your vegetable salad budget … you will see a hardy investment in the things that are good for you,” Taylor said Wednesday night as he stood behind a table set with trays of vegetables and proceeded to make a salad during his budget presentation at the county school board headquarters in Rockville.
