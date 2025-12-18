Live Radio
‘Vegetable salad budget:’ Proposed $3.78B Montgomery County Public Schools spending plan reflects 5% increase

Ashlyn Campbell

December 18, 2025, 5:29 PM

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor on Wednesday released his proposed $3.78 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2027, a spending plan that represents a 5% increase over current spending and includes staff salary increases and a goal of reducing elementary school class sizes by at least one student.

“This is your vegetable salad budget … you will see a hardy investment in the things that are good for you,” Taylor said Wednesday night as he stood behind a table set with trays of vegetables and proceeded to make a salad during his budget presentation at the county school board headquarters in Rockville.

