Bethesda to DC bike ride rolls out Sunday to promote street safety

The fourth annual Ride for Your Life bike ride from Bethesda, Maryland, to D.C. is designed to draw attention to the need for safer streets for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

The roughly 10-mile event is organized by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association. It’s led by Dan Langenkamp, whose wife, diplomat Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, was killed while riding her bike along River Road in 2022.

The bike ride falls on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims this Sunday, and Langenkamp told WTOP that the annual event, which has drawn over 1,000 participants in past years, “really is inspiring. Honestly, I love it.”

Langenkamp said more than 40,000 people died on roads in the U.S. in 2023, and that includes people in vehicles. Of those, 30% were on bikes or were pedestrians.

“I think we’re facing some challenges because cars are bigger than ever and heavier,” Langenkamp said. “We also have this issue with distraction. More people are looking at screens.”

However, he said there are signs of progress in making roadways safer. He pointed to technology, such as speed governors in vehicles and changes to roadway design.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is also installing new, marked bike lanes on River Road, along the route where Langenkamp’s wife was killed.

The Ride for Your Life event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caroline Freeland Urban Park in downtown Bethesda and wind up at the Lincoln Memorial for a rally with speakers who will call on lawmakers to pass the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act. The bill would give states more leeway in using federal highway funds for adding safe biking and pedestrian infrastructure.

The effort, Langenkamp said, is centered on creating communities “so that they’re not only safer, but also just better places to live — more bikeable, more walkable, more friendly overall.”

Langenkamp said people can register for free online and at the start of the ride Sunday morning.

“It’s going to be great,” he said.

