Office space removed from redevelopment plans for Geico’s Friendship Heights campus

The Montgomery County Planning Board approved an amendment that removes all office space from Geico's corporate campus in Friendship Heights, Maryland.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission.

The future of the 26-acre mid-century style, corporate campus in Friendship Heights that Geico insurance had called home for decades, is coming into focus as the Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday approved an amendment to previous plans for the site that removes all office space previously proposed in the project.

A preliminary plan for the redevelopment project was last approved in 1999. Approval of the amendment sets the stage for continued work on the project as Geico moves ahead with relocating its corporate headquarters to downtown Bethesda.

“This is one of the most important projects facing Montgomery County,” Bob Harris, attorney for Lerch Early & Brewer who is representing Geico in the project, said Thursday at the board’s weekly meeting at its headquarters in Wheaton.

