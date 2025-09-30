A Montgomery County judge is ordering Catherine Hoggle back to a Maryland state-run medical facility, instead of being held in the Montgomery County jail in Clarksburg.

Hoggle sat quietly in the courtroom, only saying a few words to her attorney, wearing a jail jump suit and leg irons, with a bailiff sitting nearby.

Her lawyer, David Felsen, argued that Hoggle remains incompetent to stand trial, and he said that during her time in the Montgomery County jail, there have been some issues relating to her medical treatment, specifically with her daily medications.

The state, after obtaining a new indictment on the two murder charges earlier this summer, argued Hoggle is competent to stand trial for the deaths of her two children in 2014. Sarah was 3-years-old when she was last seen and Jacob was 2. The bodies of the two children have never been found.

Since 2022, when Hoggle’s original indictment was thrown out, Hoggle had been held at the Clifton Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, Maryland, and for a brief period of time at a group home. She was reindicted in July.

Under Maryland law a person charged with a felony can only be held for five years if they are declared incompetent to stand trial. In September 2017, three years after the children were reported missing, Hoggle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. But two months later, she was ruled incompetent to stand trial, and the murder charges were dropped in November 2022, after a judge maintained she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

It is likely that Hoggle will be sent back to Perkins, but the judge it’s not clear when that will happen, due to ongoing issues at the facility.

“It could be today, it may be later in the week,” Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant said. “We’ll keep you informed.”

In his ruling, Bonifant said Hoggle is not to be sent to a group home and must be held at what he called a secure medical facility where she can receive ongoing treatment. When Hoggle was rearrested this summer, she was living at a group home in Chestertown, Maryland, after being discharged from Perkins.

The judge has scheduled a two-day competency hearing for Dec. 8 and 9, when medical professionals, along with the defense and prosecutors, will be able to present their case regarding Hoggle’s competency.

After the court hearing, the Hoggle children’s father, Troy Turner, spoke with WTOP. Turner was critical of the county’s judicial system, which he said has allowed the women who killed his children to avoid justice.

“We’ve had three judges since July alone, somewhere in the neighborhood of 13 total judges on this,” he said. “You’re hearing things that are being stated, restated, stated, restated, and then being even taken differently by different judges. So, I don’t feel like the system is giving this, or the courts are giving this the attention it deserves. I don’t feel like it’s being taken that seriously.”

Turner said he is still looking for answers as to where the remains of the two children may be and more than 11 years after their deaths, he said he believes Hoggle knows where they may be.

“My primary thing is I want to find my kids. In the end, she’s not that important to me,” Turner said. “We’ve spent 11 years looking for my kids, and we will find them or die looking for them. It hurts; it never gets better with time.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

