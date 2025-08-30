Nine people displaced after fire consumes Laytonsville home

Five adults and four children are without a place to live, after their Laytonsville home was destroyed by fire.

Five adults and four children are without a place to live after their Laytonsville, Maryland, home was destroyed by fire on Friday.

No one was hurt in the Friday afternoon blaze on Churchill Downs Road that saw upwards of 60 first responders alerted to the scene.

Investigators say the fire at the single family home was accidental, and that its origin point was traced to a recycling bin located just outside the garage.

However, officials are still unclear on how exactly it started.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a social media post on Saturday that fire damages amounted to about $1 million, including $100,000 in contents.

