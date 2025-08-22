Montgomery Co. Public Schools employee pay issues continue as administrator union complains of overwhelming HR work

Some Montgomery County Public Schools employees are continuing to report pay issues despite the district’s repeated assurances that problems would be resolved.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Some Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) employees are continuing to report pay issues despite the district’s repeated assurances that problems would be resolved, while the union representing MCPS administrators is complaining of unsustainable workloads for human resources employees, according to employees and Thursday’s county school board meeting.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today on Thursday that “everyone has been accounted for and that everyone will be paid on Friday.” Read more at BethesdaMagazine.com.