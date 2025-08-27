Man who hit Montgomery Co. officer, causing him to lose both legs, set to be sentenced

The man who ran over a Montgomery County, Maryland, officer on Interstate 270 back in 2023 will be sentenced Wednesday.

The man who ran over a Montgomery County, Maryland, officer on Interstate 270 back in 2023 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp was trying to put down stop sticks across the road when 21-year-old Raphael Mayorga plowed into him at more than 100 mph. Doctors had to amputate both of Kepp’s legs after the crash.

The two actually knew each other by face, thanks to previous traffic stops, where Mayorga had earned a reputation around the region for speed and recklessness behind the wheel.

In April, a jury found the Frederick native guilty on 13 different charges in the case, though it also acquitted him on the charge of attempted murder. Mayorga faces decades in prison.

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2023, Kepp was trying to stop Mayorga, who was suspected of driving drunk and trying to “provoke” officers into a chase on I-270. Kepp was deploying stop sticks to deflate the teen’s tires when police say Mayorga intentionally struck him.

Kepp needed 10 surgeries in eight months following the crash. He is looking to rejoin the force and return as a line judge in Division 1 college football.

Kepp left Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center in December for a long-term rehab program at Walter Reed Naval Medical in Bethesda.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.