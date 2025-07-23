Montgomery Co. executive slams council over zoning change to allow multi-unit housing along transit corridors

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is blasting the county council and planning board over a zoning text amendment that was approved Tuesday.

Zoning Text Amendment 25-02 will allow duplexes, triplexes and some apartments along designated transit corridors in the Maryland county. The council approved it with an 8-3 vote during an often heated hearing, with opponents holding signs up and shouting at points during the meeting.

Elrich said during a media briefing both the planning board and county council didn’t do enough to get public input.

“It’s kind of appalling and it’s no wonder residents are worried,” he said. “What I think people need to think about, is this going to make people say, ‘Do I want to live in Montgomery County, where I don’t have any certainty as to where I’m moving? Or should I go to counties where they’re not doing stuff like this?’”

In an email to WTOP, Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Artie Harris defended the board’s efforts to work with the public.

“Engaging the community is a cornerstone of all of our work, including our efforts on housing policy. The Montgomery County Planning Department and the Montgomery County Planning Board build mutual trust and respect with communities, organizations, businesses, and individuals,” Harris wrote.

Elrich, who opposed the zoning text amendment, doesn’t have the power to veto the move by the council. He can veto legislation, but not zoning amendments.

Asked about the tense meeting, with members of the crowd holding up signs, jeering and cheering, Elrich said that kind of public protest comes with the territory of being an elected official.

“If people feel disrespected and ignored by council members, the council members need to hear that. I’m not sure what kind of ‘kumbaya moment’ anybody was expecting there, but I certainly didn’t think it was going to be a ‘kumbaya moment,’” he said.

The ZTA won’t go into effect until Nov. 1.

