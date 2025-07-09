9-year-old boy held at knifepoint by father, Montgomery Co. police say

A young boy was threatened and held at knifepoint by his father who is facing charges stemming from the incident, according to Montgomery County, Maryland, police.

Gokhan Dugan, 47, is being held without bond after police said he threatened to kill his 9-year-old son on Saturday night.

It happened at the family’s home in the 19900 block of Stoney Point Way in Germantown at around 10:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

“When officers entered the home, Dugan went into the kitchen and held a large knife to his son,” police said in a news release.

Officers can be heard on body camera footage asking Dugan to drop the knife at least 15 times, and warning that he could be hurt, or even shot if he didn’t comply.

In response, Dugan told police he was trying to “protect” himself and his son.

“He’s safe with me,” Dugan told police.

An officer went into the home and shocked Dugan with a Taser, causing the kitchen knife he was holding to drop to the ground. The child was not injured.

Dugan was taken into custody by officers, who sustained no injuries during the arrest.

Dugan is being charged with first and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

