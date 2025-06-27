Bethesda shopping center responds to a rash of vehicle break-ins

Police in Montgomery County are trying to solve a series of vehicle break-ins and robberies that have occurred over the last several days at the Westbard Square Shopping Center in Bethesda.

Police say cars parked in the garage or along the 5400 block of Westbard Avenue have been broken into and items have been stolen.

“Primarily where windows on the vehicles have been smashed and items have been stolen, such as laptops, bookbags, purses, anything that’s in plain sight,” said Lt. Ari Elkin with Montgomery County Police’s Second District, which includes Bethesda.

While they don’t have any concrete leads to any suspects at the moment, Elkin said they are working with Westbard’s owners to install the extra security cameras and add other security measures.

“We have been working with the property management company to identify strategic areas for them to install cameras,” Elkin added. “They will be granting us access to the camera feeds,” so they can better respond to any trouble.

“We did hear that there have been some break-ins in cars and some windows smashed in and people losing their belongings,” said Rebecca, who works at District Dabble Lab, a craft shop in the shopping center. “I park here while working, so it’s a little bit of a concern.”

“If they do have valuables in the car, we’re encouraging folks to put those items in the trunk, lock the car,” Elkin said. “The trunk is typically the safest place to store items.”

He also said they’re engaging in public outreach for safety.

In an email to WTOP, Chelsea DuDeVoire, a spokesperson for Westbard Square’s owners Regency Centers, said:

“In terms of increasing visibility, we’re currently installing additional security cameras throughout the garage to expand coverage beyond the main entry points. Once in place, MCPD will have direct access to this footage to aid in investigations and monitoring. We’re also reinforcing communication with tenants, encouraging best practices for crime prevention, and sharing timely updates with the community.”

“I’m glad to hear that, really,” Rebecca said. “I just think it’s important that people feel safe.”

